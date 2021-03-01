Shoulder soreness to sideline Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts for a few Grapefruit League games

“We’ve just got to be patient,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ve got plenty of days. We’ve got, what, 30 more days? As of now, we do feel he should be ready for Opening Day.”

▪ Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a sore right shoulder and will miss the first few Grapefruit League games.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some Red Sox updates as they play the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon:

Bogaerts has been getting limited work on the field but should be able to start throwing again within a few days. The Sox believe the soreness is a product of a change in his workout routine.

“He rushed himself with his throwing program during the off-season,” Cora said. “With everything that’s going on with the virus, there were a few things he wasn’t able to do in Aruba because of lockdowns or whatever they had going on down there, for the right reasons.

“It wasn’t a regular off-season on that end. He was able to hit and all that, but his throwing program wasn’t perfect. He rushed himself, he was sore for a few days. We shut him down.”

Christian Arroyo started at shortstop on Monday.

▪ Hirokazu Sawamura worked out with the team for the first time after clearing the virus protocols. The righthanded reliever was delayed by protocols leaving Japan.

▪ Outfielder Franchy Cordero is on his way to Fort Myers and will need a few days to clear the intake process and come off the COVID-19 injured list.

▪ The Sox have a group of players and staffers dealing with a stomach bug. They were given additional testing and it’s not related to COVID-19.

▪ The Sox host the Rays on Tuesday afternoon and it’s scheduled for nine innings because ESPN is televising. Teams have the option to play seven or even five innings by mutual consent, but nationally televised games will go the distance.

