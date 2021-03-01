fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: Five more errors from sloppy Sox

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2021, 30 minutes ago
This ball was out of shortstop Christian Arroyo's reach on Monday at JetBlue Park, a feeling repeated more than once as the Red Sox were a defensive mess for the second straight day to begin spring games.
Score: Braves 5, Red Sox 3

Record: 0-2

Breakdown: Garrett Richards allowed two runs in a 23-pitch first inning and only got one out before it was stopped. He came back for a perfect second inning, albeit one saved when right fielder César Puello robbed Cristian Pache of a home run. The Sox were held to five hits, committed five errors, and struck out 11 times.

Next: The Sox host Tampa Bay at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Martín Pérez is scheduled to face Michael Wacha. The game will be on ESPN and WEEI-AM.

César Puello has Monday's big highlight for the Red Sox, reeling in a ball at the wall in the second inning.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe video