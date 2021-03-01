Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: Five more errors from sloppy Sox

Breakdown: Garrett Richards allowed two runs in a 23-pitch first inning and only got one out before it was stopped. He came back for a perfect second inning, albeit one saved when right fielder César Puello robbed Cristian Pache of a home run. The Sox were held to five hits, committed five errors, and struck out 11 times.

Next: The Sox host Tampa Bay at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Martín Pérez is scheduled to face Michael Wacha. The game will be on ESPN and WEEI-AM.

César Puello has Monday's big highlight for the Red Sox, reeling in a ball at the wall in the second inning. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.