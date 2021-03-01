No. 6 BC women ousted by UConn from Hockey East quarterfinals, 5-1

University of Connecticut senior forward Morgan Wabick scored two goals and junior forward Danika Pasqua had a goal and two assists as the Huskies skated to a 5-1 win against Boston College on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East women’s tournament at Kelley Rink.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Huskies scored three goals in the second period. The Huskies struck again midway through the final frame for a 4-0 lead. Cayla Barnes answered for BC just a minute later, but UConn iced the game with another strike with less than two minutes left to make it 5-1.
Abigail Levy finished with 21 saves for the Eagles (14-5-0) while Samantha Carpentier-Yelle had 25 for the Huskies (9-9-1). Both teams had 26 shots on goal while UConn went 1-for-1 on the power play and kept BC to 0-for-1.
BC will now await a possible NCAA Tournament at-large berth.
Providence 4, BU 3 — At Providence, R.I., freshman Julia Shaunessy scored the first two goals of her collegiate career, but the Boston University women’s ice hockey team’s furious third-period rally fell short as the No. 10 Friars escaped with the quarterfinal victory at Schneider Arena.
BU (6-6-0) trailed Providence (11-6-1), 4-1, entering the third period, but senior Kristina Schuler scored just 1:49 into the frame to cut the Providence lead to 4-2. Shaunessy added an extra-attacker marker with 10.6 seconds to play in an effort to keep the Terriers’ season going, but Providence won the ensuing faceoff to close out the contest.
Senior goaltender Corinne Schroeder started and made 17 saves through two periods before junior Kate Stuart stopped all 10 shots she faced in the final 20 minutes.
Maine 3, Vermont 1 — In Burlington, Vt., sophomore forward Ida Kuoppala scored two goals and senior goaltender Loryn Porter made 33 saves to lead the Black Bears (8-8-1) to the quarterfinal victory over the host Catamounts (6-5-0).
