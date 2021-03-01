No. 6 BC women ousted by UConn from Hockey East quarterfinals, 5-1

University of Connecticut senior forward Morgan Wabick scored two goals and junior forward Danika Pasqua had a goal and two assists as the Huskies skated to a 5-1 win against Boston College on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East women’s tournament at Kelley Rink.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Huskies scored three goals in the second period. The Huskies struck again midway through the final frame for a 4-0 lead. Cayla Barnes answered for BC just a minute later, but UConn iced the game with another strike with less than two minutes left to make it 5-1.

Abigail Levy finished with 21 saves for the Eagles (14-5-0) while Samantha Carpentier-Yelle had 25 for the Huskies (9-9-1). Both teams had 26 shots on goal while UConn went 1-for-1 on the power play and kept BC to 0-for-1.