Quarterback Alex Smith expected to part ways with Washington Football Team

If Smith is released, the team would take on $10.8 million in dead cap money — or money it already paid Smith that will still count against its salary cap — but will save $13.6 million in cap room.

After returning from a compound leg fracture he suffered during a game in November of 2018, Smith went 5-1 as a starter last season to lead Washington on a four-game winning streak that helped it clinch an NFC East title — its first in five years.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with veteran quarterback Alex Smith in the coming days, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, ending Smith’s storied comeback with the team after one season.

Irv Cross dead at 81

Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the team Cross spent six of his nine NFL seasons with, said Cross’s son, Matthew, confirmed his father died near his home in Roseville, Minn. The cause of death was not provided.

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross’ passing,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with `The NFL Today.’ He was a true gentleman and a trail blazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed.”

From Hammond, Ind., Cross starred in football and track and field at Northwestern. He was drafted in the seventh round by Philadelphia in 1961, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1966 and returned to the Eagles in 1969 as a player coach for his final season.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback had 22 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a pair of defensive touchdowns. He also averaged 27.9 yards on kickoff returns and returned punts.

Cross joined CBS in 1971, becoming the first Black network sports show anchor. He left the network in 1994, and later served as athletic director at Idaho State and Macalester College in Minnesota. In 2009, he received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Questions surround Nix death

Louis Nix III, a standout nose guard at Notre Dame before being drafted into the NFL, died in Florida after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 29-year-old Nix was reported missing Wednesday. An update tweeted late Saturday said Nix had been located but didn’t give any other details. An e-mailed request from the Associated Press for more information wasn’t answered.

Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told multiple Jacksonville news outlets Sunday that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.

Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home Saturday. Video from local news stations shows crews removing a silver sedan from the water. The vehicle matches the description of the car authorities said Nix was possibly driving. It’s unclear whether his body was inside.

“They said they couldn’t give me any more information,” Wingfield told WJXT-TV. In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, she said police said “it didn’t look like foul play.”



