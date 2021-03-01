Raptors-Bulls game cancelled after positive COVID tests

The Toronto Raptors’ issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. The league said the Raptors are dealing with positive test results, without disclosing how many, and that combined with ongoing contact tracing issues meant they would not have the league-required eight players available to play. Toronto played Friday without head coach Nick Nurse , several other assistants and staffers and starting forward Pascal Siakam because of virus-related issues. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo coached the team to a win over Houston and had been in line to coach again Sunday. The Raptors-Bulls game is the 30th to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing … The Nuggets said rookie R.J. Hampton — who played in Denver’s win at Oklahoma City on Saturday — will miss the Monday game against Chicago because of health and safety protocols.

COLLEGES

UMass Lowell men reach America East semis

Kalil Thomas nailed a high-arching corner 3 with 19 seconds left to close the door on New Hampshire, 72-64, and send UMass Lowell onto the America East Conference semifinals for the first time in program history. Obadiah Noel scored 28 points, Connor Withers added 11 points with seven rebounds for UMass Lowell (10-11). Nick Guadarrama led the Wildcats (10-9) with 16 points. The River Hawks will face No. 1-seeded UMBC on Saturday.…Chuck Harris jump-started Butler’s offense early. Jair Bolden delivered the finishing touch. Together, the Bulldogs’ backcourt was unbeatable. Harris scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half on Sunday and Bolden finished with 12 of his 15 in the second half to help Butler pull away for a 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova. … Kiana Williams scored 12 points in her final home game and defensive stopper fifth-year senior Anna Wilson added three steals playing for the final time on The Farm, and the fourth-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team used a big second half to beat California, 72-33, to close out the regular season. Hannah Jump added 14 points with four 3-pointers for Stanford (22-2, 19-2 Pac-12), which won its 11th straight game since a rare two-game skid in January … Dana Evans and No. 6 Louisville took care of business quickly and wrapped up their fourth straight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 78-61 victory at mistake-prone Notre Dame. Evans, a senior point guard and the reigning ACC Player of the Year, had 26 points and five assists for coach Jeff Walz’s Cardinals (21-2, 14-2 ACC), who prevented No. 2 North Carolina State from overtaking them for first place in the league … North Carolina State won its regular-season finale, but this time it wasn’t so easy. Elissa Cunane had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jada Boyd added 16 points and 10 boards and the second-ranked Wolfpack held off Syracuse, 68-61, for their fifth consecutive win .… Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title … Taya Hanson scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, and Jaddan Simmons added 15 points to lead Arizona State to a 66-64 overtime victory over No. 9 Arizona. Maggie Besselink had 7 points and 13 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-9, 6-9).

Miscellany

Liverpool tops last-place Sheffield

Liverpool halted a run of four defeats in the Premier League as it ended a miserable February with a 2-0 win over last-place Sheffield United. The 20-year-old academy graduate Curtis Jones made the breakthrough for Liverpool in the 48th minute when he fired in off Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected cross. There was a brief check for whether the ball had gone out of play in the buildup but there was no conclusive evidence that it had. In the 64th minute, Roberto Firmino weaved through the defense before hitting a shot which took a deflection before going past Ramsdale. The Premier League ruled it was an own-goal for Sheffield’s Kean Bryan, meaning Firmino went a seventh game without a goal in the league and Champions League … Arsenal turned around its recent poor form to beat Leicester, 3-1, as the home side was left to deal with an injury which will keep influential midfielder Harvey Barnes (knee) out until April. Arsenal started the day in 11th and returned to the top half with the win, while Leicester missed a chance to challenge Manchester United for second … Gareth Bale scored twice to lift Tottenham to a 4-0 rout of Burnley in a morale-boosting victory for a Tottenham team that had lost five of its previous six Premier League games … Fulham extended its unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace … Second-seeded David Goffin rallied to beat top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, to win the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France, and clinch his fifth career title.