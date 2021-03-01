Red Sox spring training diary: Inside my first in-person interview in nearly a year

In his first installment, he shares an interesting professional milestone.

While covering Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers for the Boston Globe, beat writer Peter Abraham will offer occasional dispatches on what life is like covering the team.

Monday, March 1

There’s nothing like a face-to-face interview

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Interviewing Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran felt like a professional milestone last week.

We met up at the Green Monster seats at JetBlue Park, sat about eight feet apart and spoke for 10 minutes while wearing masks.

It was my first in-person interview in 350 days. I’ve since talked to Bobby Dalbec and Nick Pivetta with more to come.

Advertisement

Like most everybody else, baseball writers found different ways to do our jobs during the pandemic. Teams set up daily video conferences for us to talk to managers and players last season with occasional phone calls for feature stories or columns.

Chaim Bloom (right) and Peter Abraham keep their distance during an interview on Feb. 26 between the practice fields at the JetBlue Park complex. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

I’ve also communicated with players and executives via text message or through Twitter and Instagram messages.

There’s always a way. But nothing is better than being able to talk to somebody in person. You almost always get better answers and it’s easier for the conversation to flow.

Group video interviews serve their purpose. But the answers are often stilted and it’s tough getting more than one question.

There has been only a small group of media at Fenway South and the Red Sox have allowed us to watch workouts from behind the backstop. The clubhouse remains off-limits but hopefully that will change over time once everybody is vaccinated.

It has been productive getting to watch the new players on the team and getting a sense of how they’ll fit in. You can already see how Marwin González will be a team leader and that Kiké Hernández will be important to the mix.

Advertisement

It also has been good to talk face-to-face — or mask-to-mask — with Chaim Bloom, Brian O’Halloran and some of the other executives.

The Red Sox seem to have good energy, a product of Alex Cora being back and all the new faces.

Last season felt like something the Sox just wanted to get over with. There’s more ambition with this group and having more access this season will allow us to tell that story better.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.