Harvard to expand program on city leadership with $150 million from Bloomberg

The new effort “will strengthen the capabilities of mayors and their teams, advance effective organizational practices in city halls around the world, support a new generation of public servants as they encounter unprecedented challenges in the years to come, and produce new research and instructional materials that will help city leaders,” Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a news release.

Bloomberg Philanthropies on Tuesday announced the Bloomberg Center for Cities, which will build on a collaboration set up with Harvard in 2017 to train and support mayors and their staffs in how to manage cities effectively.

Harvard University will be home to a new center for training municipal leaders, an initiative funded by a $150 million gift from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization.

In a statement, the former 2020 presidential candidate — who made his fortune in business publishing and financial information before entering public life — said he believes city governments will play a huge role in shaping the future.

“The pandemic has driven home just how important mayors are to the everyday lives of billions of people,” Bloomberg said. “They are the most creative and effective problem-solvers in government — and that’s exactly the kind of leadership that the world urgently needs more.”

Bloomberg, who grew up in Medford and later attended Harvard Business School, initially gave $32 million to the university three years ago for a program that has provided training and support to 159 mayors and their 800 top advisors from 153 cities.

The new money will create a permanent endowment that will allow those efforts to expand and make sure they continue, the organization said.

“The University is home to many people who are committed to serving the public and improving communities through deep expertise, useful knowledge, and wide-ranging research,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement. “The prospect of helping to bring about more effective leadership through collaboration and innovation is as exciting as it is inspiring.”

Harvard is one of a handful of Boston academic institutions that have created efforts to study local government with the help of big political names. Northeastern University, for example, has the Kitty and Michael Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy, and this year hired former House speaker Robert A. DeLeo as a “University Fellow for Public Life.” Boston University’s Initiative on Cities was co-founded by former Mayor Thomas M. Menino.





