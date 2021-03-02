Physician group Atrius plans acquisition by Optum

“They will enable us to be a better version of ourselves,” Dr. Steven Strongwater, chief executive of Atrius, said Tuesday. “They will make investments in the kinds of things that will improve patient experience. ... And we believe it will be very helpful for the Commonwealth because they will help us continue to drive down the total cost of care.”

The deal, which needs approval from regulators, would convert the nonprofit Newton-based physician group to a division of a national for-profit behemoth and significantly expand Optum’s footprint in Massachusetts. Optum is the health care provider arm of UnitedHealth Group.

Atrius Health, the largest independent physician network in Massachusetts, has reached a deal to become part of Optum, the latest in a succession of consolidations in the local health care market.

Atrius officials said patients should not notice any immediate differences: the health care providers and leadership at the organization would stay in place, as would the Atrius name.

The Atrius network includes about 715 doctors serving about 745,000 patients.

The move to join a larger organization is a shift for leaders at Atrius, who in 2019 said they explored their options but decided to go it alone.

The market has since changed. Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care merged into one insurance company at the beginning of 2021, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health are now two years into a merger that created a second major hospital system in Massachusetts.

The state’s largest hospital group, Mass General Brigham, is seeking to expand with new outpatient clinics and surgery centers and a new tower at its flagship Massachusetts General Hospital.

Atrius, meanwhile, has lost about 100 doctors in the past two years and has struggled to draw new patients, particularly during the COVID pandemic, which has challenged physician practices.

Atrius officials said they signed a definitive agreement Monday after more than a year of negotiations that began before the pandemic. They did not disclose the terms of the deal and said they will soon file their plans with regulators, including the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, and the Federal Trade Commission.

“Optum really felt like the choice that could help us stay true to our core [and] retain our identity,” said Dr. Laura Lee, chairwoman of the Atrius board. “It helps us keep doing what we’re doing but gives us access to more resources.”

Officials at Optum did not immediately comment.

