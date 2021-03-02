These ‘deepfake’ videos of Tom Cruise on TikTok show how realistic — and popular — altered content can be

The man, in fact, was not Tom Cruise. But the computer-generated video, known as a “deepfake,” was realistic enough that viewers could hardly tell the difference. Over the past week, two more videos surfaced on the TikTok account, called @deeptomcruise, which has amassed more than 368,000 followers and 11.3 million views. A deepfake is video that has been digitally altered with artificial intelligence technology.

Internet users got a wakeup call last week when a man resembling Tom Cruise appeared in a video hitting a golf ball on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

The videos, while seemingly playful in nature, have stirred up conversations about how deepfake technology could be harmful, and whether there should be additional oversight.

In a Twitter thread, Rachel Tobac, the chief executive of cybersecurity firm SocialProof Security, said she predicted two years ago that deepfake technology would soon become impossible for the average person to spot.

“I wish my prediction then was wrong,” she wrote.

Tobac said deepfakes could erode public trust and be used to manipulate or harm people. She highlighted the need for detection software to flag these types of videos.

“If you’re building manipulated/synthetic media detection technology, get it moving,” she said.

In 2019, a team at the Center for Advanced Virtuality at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology released an interactive film project to showcase the potential power of deepfakes. The manipulated video showed former President Richard Nixon delivering a fake speech about the 1969 moon landing as if the Apollo 11 mission had failed.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.