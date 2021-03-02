Tyson to offer vaccinations to its Iowa workers this week

Tyson Foods, the biggest US meat company, said it will offer vaccinations to many of its 13,000 workers in Iowa this week. Tyson expects many of the employees will be vaccinated later this week during events at or near company facilities in Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Independence, Perry, Sioux City, Storm Lake, and Waterloo, it said in a statement Monday. The meat industry was roiled by the initial outbreak of the pandemic, with thousands of plant workers catching the virus and hundreds dying. JBS, the world’s largest meat packer, said Saturday it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to about 8,500 workers at its American subsidiaries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Largest power cooperative in Texas files for bankruptcy following storm

The largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing last month’s winter storm that left millions without power. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., which serves 16 distribution member cooperatives that cater to more than 1.5 million Texans, said Monday that it was a “financially robust, stable company’' prior to the severe cold weather that hit Texas between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. And a prideful state, long suspicious of regulation and outside help, was left to seek aid from other states and humanitarian groups as many of its 29 million people grasped for survival. Brazos said that it received excessively high invoices from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. The invoices were required to be paid within days. As a cooperative, Brazos’ costs are passed through to its members and retail consumers served by its members. Brazos decided that it won’t pass on the ERCOT costs to its members or the consumers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to recall small SUVs over engine fires

The US government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years. The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the United States that isn’t a pickup truck. In documents posted Monday, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. A terminal on the 12-volt battery may short to the frame, causing loss of electrical power, engine stalling, or a fire. Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four owners complained that fire broke out with the engine off. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AEROSPACE

Startup that wants to go to deep space merges

Space-launch company Rocket Lab USA agreed to merge with Vector Acquisition Corp., becoming the latest startup to go public through a so-called blank-check company. The combination values Rocket Lab at $4.1 billion including debt, according to a statement Monday. The combined company will have about $750 million in cash. The funding will help Rocket Lab develop a launch vehicle that can reach megaconstellations, go to deep space, and serve human space missions. The company has specialized in delivering small satellites to low-Earth orbit and in November recovered a rocket used to launch satellites, replicating an approach used by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

Provider of feed to seafood industry wants to cut emissions of farmed salmon

The world’s largest agricultural commodities trader has set a path to cut emissions from salmon farming. Cargill Inc., a top provider of feed to the seafood industry, will work with customers to reduce the footprint of farmed salmon by 30 percent by 2030, the company said in a statement. A large part of the effort will target feed, which accounts for as much as 90 percent of salmon’s environmental impact. Global fish consumption is surging faster than that of beef, chicken, or pork, driven by an expanding and increasingly prosperous global population that recognizes the health benefits of eating seafood. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Exxon Mobil adds to board following criticism of environmental record, earnings

Exxon Mobil appointed activist investor Jeff Ubben and former Comcast executive Michael Angelakis to its board following investor criticism of the oil giant for its environmental record and poor financial performance. The additions bring the number of directors on the board to 13, Exxon said in a statement Monday. Exxon has long attracted criticism for its persistent focus on fossil fuels and unwillingness to commit to zero carbon targets but those attacks intensified recently after it racked up losses. The company is embroiled in a proxy battle with activist investor Engine No. 1 which has taken the board to task over both its approach to climate change and poor track record of capital allocation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

IBM launches hybrid cloud service

IBM has publicly released its hybrid cloud service, furthering its plan to pivot the business toward the fast-growing market for storing large amounts of data on the Internet. The expanded offering, called IBM Cloud Satellite, allows customers to control how they store their information, with some of it held internally in what’s known as private cloud, and other data stored in public clouds such as Amazon’s AWS, or Microsoft’s Azure. As a latecomer to cloud services, IBM is targeting highly regulated industries such as banking and health care, which have been slow to adopt Internet-based storage solutions due to security concerns and scale. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Spending rose in January, powered by home building

Spending on US construction projects rose 1.7 percent in January as new home building continues to lift the sector. Last month’s increase followed small revised gains in December and November. Spending on residential construction rose 2.5 percent in January, with single family home projects up 3 percent, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Despite an economy that’s been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted home sales. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANUFACTURING

February saw fastest pace of expansion in three years

US manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8 percent last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7 percent. It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon sued for allegedly discriminating against Black, female workers

Amazon was hit with a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against Black and female workers in hiring employees for its corporate offices. The suit, filed Monday in Washington, alleges that Amazon hires people of color “at lower levels” and promotes them less than white co-workers with similar qualifications, according to a statement from Wigdor LLP, the law firm behind the suit. Amazon’s lack of racial and gender diversity in its corporate ranks is common throughout the technology industry. Most of Amazon’s workforce diversity is in its blue collar warehouses, where products are packed and shipped to customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS