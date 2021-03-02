Recipe: Buy a slab of roast beef at the deli counter for this hearty, chunky, spicy hash

Serves 4 generously

Hash is typically made from leftover corned beef or roast beef after cooking big cuts, but who's entertaining these days? Buy a slab of roast beef at the deli counter (or roast turkey), sliced about 1/2-inch thick, and use it to make this version with chunky potatoes and a pinch of chile powder. Make it in a cast-iron skillet or a nonstick pan with a heatproof handle. It goes under the broiler at the end to crisp the top. Add fried eggs and serve for breakfast on a weekend or dinner on a frosty night.

2 large russet (baking) potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), unpeeled, scrubbed, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 4 cloves garlic, unpeeled and left whole ¼ cup canola oil 1 large onion, coarsely chopped 2 ribs celery, chopped 1 teaspoon chile powder, or more to taste ¾ teaspoon salt Black pepper, to taste ½ cup beef or chicken stock, or more if needed ¾ pound piece roast beef (1 thick slice), cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 2 1/2 cups) 2 tablespoons butter 4 eggs 2 teaspoons water 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a large, deep cast-iron or nonstick skillet with a heatproof handle, place the potatoes and garlic. Add enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are almost tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Drain in a colander and when they are cool enough to handle, pull out the garlic; remove the garlic skins. Chop the garlic and return it to the colander of potatoes.

2. Wipe out the skillet and set it over medium heat. Add the oil and when it is hot, add the onion and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften. Stir in the chile powder, salt, and a generous sprinkle of black pepper.

3. Add the potatoes and garlic to the skillet and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Add 1/2 cup of the beef or chicken stock and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the liquid is absorbed. Stir in the roast beef and cook 1 to 2 minutes more, or until the meat is heated through. If you like a wetter hash, stir in more stock, 1/4 cup at a time. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. Meanwhile, turn on the broiler. Set an oven rack about 6 to 8 inches from the broiler element. Place the skillet in the oven and broil for 6 to 10 minutes or until the hash is sizzling and the top is golden. (Be careful removing the skillet from the oven because the handle will be very hot.)

5. Meanwhile, in another large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Break the eggs into the pan and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle the eggs with the water and cover the pan. Cook the eggs for 2 minutes, or until the whites around the yolks are set and opaque and the yolks are firm but still runny. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit for 1 minute to finish cooking.

6. Spoon the hash onto plates, top with an egg, and sprinkle with parsley.

Lisa Zwirn