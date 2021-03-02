Recipe: A Provencal chicken stew with artichokes, potatoes, and olives lets you feel far away without traveling

Serves 4

A Provencal winter stew of chicken, potatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives shows off the typical ingredients of southern France so you can feel far away even if you can’t travel. Lightly flour boneless chicken breasts and saute them until golden, then simmer the cutlets with red potatoes (leave them unpeeled) and chicken stock along with garlic, white wine, and lemon. The artichokes, which are canned or in a jar or frozen, but not marinated, do not need to be cooked, only reheated, so simmer them gently. Little green or black Provencal olives are ideal here, but use any small olives you can find. Serve the stew with a crusty baguette to mop up the bottom of your bowl.

⅓ cup flour ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and more to taste 1½ pounds boneless chicken breast 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Grated rind of 1 lemon 1 cup white wine 3 cups chicken stock 8 small red potatoes, skins intact, quartered or cut into 6 wedges 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 1 can or jar (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, halved, or 1 package (12 ounces) frozen artichokes, rinsed with cold water to defrost 1 cup pitted small green or black olives Extra sprigs fresh oregano (for garnish)

1. In a large shallow bowl, stir the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat it completely with flour.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Gently shake excess flour from the chicken pieces (save the flour). Use tongs to place them in the hot pan. Cook for 5 minutes, or until golden on the undersides. Turn and cook 3 minutes more, or until browned on the undersides. Transfer to a clean bowl.

3. Add the garlic and lemon rind to the pan and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Whisk in the remaining flour from the chicken bowl. Continue whisking until well blended. Add the wine and cook, whisking and scraping up the sticky bits from the bottom of the pan, for 2 minutes.

4. Gradually add the stock, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth. Turn the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and chopped oregano to the pan. Return the mixture to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

5. Return the chicken breasts and any juices in the bowl to the pan. Submerge the chicken in the sauce. Continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees on a meat thermometer) and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. (Total simmering time is 25 to 30 minutes.)

6. Remove the chicken breasts from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cover and keep warm for 5 minutes. Slice thickly on the diagonal.

7. Meanwhile, add the artichokes and olives to the pan and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until they are heated through. Return the chicken to the pan and stir gently to coat it all over with sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the sauce returns to a boil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into shallow bowls and garnish with oregano.

Jill Gibson