A simmer sauce worthy of all the praise it’s getting

A good simmer sauce does more than enhance the main ingredient it cooks with. It should also compliment everything else on the plate. A good sauce brings the entire meal together. But too often, off-the-shelf simmer sauces can seem overflavored. This is especially unfortunate when your side dishes are from different cuisines. A versatile sauce works with French fries as well as a sweet potato, string beans as well as chard.

I decided to try Sutter Buttes Indian Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce after it won the Specialty Food Association’s top “new product” award this year in the sauce category. It worked, flavoring not just breast meat and thighs, but also hearty accompaniments like pasta and rice. This is good news for the New England pot roast and turkey crowd, who insist a good sauce must work with the sides. The mild tomato cream (not butter) sauce is subtly accented with hand-ground Indian spices. The sauce indeed tastes freshly prepared. In addition to turmeric, the spice mix has whole green coriander, black peppercorns, green cardamom, black cardamom, bay leaves, cinnamon, star anise, and fennel seeds. The spice mix can be bought separately as a garam masala.

Alka Kumar, who is Polish and East Indian, founded Sutter Buttes in 2009, an hour north of Sacramento with her Polish husband, Arek Kazmierczak. Much of their experience is in creating infusions with local ingredients that add varying flavor profiles to everything from olive oil to vinegars and brownies. Sutter Buttes simmer sauce can be purchased for $9.95 at Olive Connection in Brookline, or through sutterbuttesoliveoil.com.

RACHEL ELLNER