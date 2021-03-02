Ayer man charged with stabbing 82-year-old father

A 49-year-old Ayer man was arrested Saturday, after he allegedly stabbed his 82-year-old father and barricaded himself inside a home, officials said.

Jeffrey Foresta, 49, of Ayer, was apprehended after police responded to the home at 10:57 a.m., a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. Officers discovered the 82-year-old man suffering from a stab wound outside the house upon arrival. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and later released, the statement said.

Officers learned that Foresta had barricaded himself inside his home and was allegedly armed with a knife, the statement said. Attempts to make contact with Foresta were unsuccessful, and officers called in additional support and a negotiator from NEMLEC SWAT. The SWAT officers were able to enter the home with a key provided by a family member.