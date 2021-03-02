Braintree superintendent will be interim leader in Winchester

School Superintendent Frank Hackett will leave the Braintree district at the end of the school year to become interim superintendent of the Winchester public schools.

Hackett, who has been Braintree’s superintendent since 2015, was the unanimous choice of the Winchester School Committee to replace retiring superintendent Judith Evans. She announced her plans in January and the board voted for Hackett on Feb. 19.

The other finalist for the job was Merrimack, N.H., Superintendent Mark McLaughlin.