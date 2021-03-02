Cambridge police officer on patrol comes to aid of shooting victim

A Cambridge police officer patrolling for catalytic converter thieves early Tuesday was so close to a shooting incident he heard gunfire and then rushed to help the 33-year-old victim, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident that unfolded around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fifth and Spring streets, police said in a statement.
“While conducting proactive patrols focused on a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts, a Cambridge Police Officer was in the area of Fifth Street and heard a gunshot,” Jeremy Warnick, department spokesman, wrote. “He then observed an injured victim walking on Spring Street towards Fifth Street.”
The officer, whose name was not released, went to help the victim and also noticed two cars driving away from the crime scene, Warnick wrote. Other officers arrived and police located two cars abandoned on Hurley Street, a handgun on a porch, a knife, and a “large quantity” of suspected crack cocaine, among other pieces of evidence, he wrote.
Police also saw two Boston men in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting and detained them both for questioning. No charges have currently been filed against the Boston men.
The shooting remains under investigation.
