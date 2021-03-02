Cambridge police officer on patrol comes to aid of shooting victim

A Cambridge police officer patrolling for catalytic converter thieves early Tuesday was so close to a shooting incident he heard gunfire and then rushed to help the 33-year-old victim, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident that unfolded around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fifth and Spring streets, police said in a statement.

“While conducting proactive patrols focused on a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts, a Cambridge Police Officer was in the area of Fifth Street and heard a gunshot,” Jeremy Warnick, department spokesman, wrote. “He then observed an injured victim walking on Spring Street towards Fifth Street.”