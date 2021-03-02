Cambridge police report hike in catalytic converter thefts; 40 stolen from Toyota Prius cars since January

A catalytic converter is an emission-control device that helps reduce pollution from a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thieves like to steal them because they contain precious metals and can be sold to scrap dealers for anywhere from $20 to $240, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

More than 40 catalytic converters have been stolen in the city since January, and all of the reported thefts have been from 2004-2009 Toyota Priuses, according Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

If you own a Toyota Prius, take note: Cambridge police have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently.

A series of thefts was initially reported by residents of Cambridgeport between January 16 and 17, followed by another surge of thefts in the neighborhoods of Wellington-Harrington and East Cambridge in February.

The most recent theft was reported Feb. 24, according to Warnick. No additional thefts have been reported since then. Warnick said police have increased patrols where the thefts have occurred “and hopefully that has helped mitigate the issue.”

Cambridge is not the only community experiencing this type of crime. Warnick said thefts of catalytic converters are reportedly on the rise across the country. In addition to Cambridge, other nearby communities — including Dedham, Brookline, Boston and Watertown — have also seen an increase in these thefts, he said.

“We do believe this is a coordinated operation,” Warnick said in an email.

On Feb. 22 the Cambridge Police Department tweeted a link to tips on how to prevent catalytic converter theft along with a map showing where the recent thefts occurred in the city. In order to avoid becoming a victim, police recommend parking in your garage (if you have one) and using video surveillance to keep an eye on your vehicle. When using public lots, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances where your vehicle can be seen by many people. You can also install a catalytic converter security device on your vehicle or have the catalytic converter welded to the vehicle’s frame. Police also suggest engraving your vehicle’s VIN number on the catalytic converter and adjusting your vehicle’s security system so it will activate if it senses vibrations.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or leave a message on the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message to 847411 (begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message) or by visiting www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.