Check out snowshoes at the public library

Manchester-by-the-Sea’s public library is offering a new service to help residents enjoy the outdoors in wintry weather. The library recently began making snowshoes available for borrowing.

The library has six pairs of unisex adult snowshoes and eight pairs of children’s snowshoes, along with poles, that can be checked out. Loans are for seven days and require patrons to complete a liability waiver and a borrowing agreement. The snowshoes are accompanied by instructions on how to put them on and off and a list of area sites where snowshoeing is welcome.

“We were thrilled to see the immediate enthusiasm for circulating snowshoes; all adult pairs and most children’s pairs were checked out in the first five hours!” the town’s library director, Sara Collins, said in a statement.