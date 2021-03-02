Essex County nonprofits receive grants for food assistance

Responding to the growing hunger crisis in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, a philanthropic organization recently awarded funds to five Essex County nonprofits to support their food assistance programs for people in need.

The Women’s Fund of Essex County announced it is providing grants totaling $25,000 to New Lynn Coalition; The Salem Pantry, Open Hearts Ministries of Haverhill; and Neighbors in Need and Cor Unum Meal Center, both of Lawrence.

Founded in 2003, the Women’s Fund of Essex County provides financial support to nonprofit partners that provide local women, girls, and their families with resources to be successful in life.