Gina Raimondo confirmed as Commerce secretary

Raimondo, who flew to Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, is expected to resign as governor before Biden swears her in as Commerce secretary. Her resignation letter will be transmitted to Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee, who will immediately become the state’s 76th governor.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo earned enough votes to be confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce, cutting short by nearly two years her tenure as Rhode Island’s first female governor.

Raimondo’s confirmation marks the next step in her steady rise in Democratic politics, which started in 2010 when she was elected state treasurer and has included six years leading her home state. Along the way, she enthusiastically embraced her role as a voice for the moderate, pro-business wing of the party, and she had a successful stint leading the Democratic Governors Association to wins in two southern states in 2019.

“I am grateful for Governor Raimondo’s steadfast, principled leadership for the people of Rhode Island,” US Senator Jack Reed said Monday following a procedural vote that cleared the way for Tuesday’s confirmation. “She is a dedicated public servant and I know she will continue to make us proud in this new role. As secretary of Commerce, she will play a key role in helping working families, businesses, and communities prosper.”

Biden nominated Raimondo for the post on Jan. 7, but her confirmation was stalled by the Senate’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and an attempt to block her nomination by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Cruz cited his concerns about Raimondo’s refusal to commit to keeping Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on the department’s “entities list,” as the reason for his opposition.

The entities list essentially blacklists companies from doing business in the United States, and Raimondo later wrote to members of the Senate Commerce Committee to say that she supports actions taken against Huawei by the Trump administration. Still, Cruz said Tuesday he couldn’t support her nomination.

“The fact of the matter is that there has been a rush to embrace the worst elements of the Chinese Communist Party in the Biden administration and that includes Governor Raimondo,” Cruz said.

Raimondo, 49, grew up in Smithfield and graduated from LaSalle Academy before graduating from Harvard, earning her doctorate in sociology from the University of Oxford where she was Rhodes scholar, and then getting her law degree from Yale. She worked as venture capitalist before running for state treasurer in 2010.

Raimondo became an instant star in Rhode Island politics because of her vast national fund-raising network and her willingness as treasurer to reform the state pension system. She was strongly opposed by most public employee unions when she ran for governor in 2014, but she won a three-way Democratic primary and narrowly defeated Republican Allan Fung in the general election. She breezed to re-election in 2018, easily winning a primary from the left before dispatching Fung.

As governor, Raimondo focused on chipping away at Rhode Island’s unemployment rate, often by offering incentives to businesses to create jobs in the state. She frequently points out that Rhode Island had the highest unemployment rate in the country while she was running for governor, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless rate fell below the national average.

She spent what would turn out to be her final year as governor as the face of Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19, earning national praise for her decision to quickly shift to remote learning for schools and later became one of the first Democratic governors to strongly advocate for reopening schools in the fall.

Her approval ratings soared during the early part of the pandemic, although she came under fire for not taking questions from the media after Biden nominated her to be Commerce secretary.

