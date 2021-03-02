Graduate Hotel in Providence aiming to reopen April 1

The company gradually reopened most of its 28 hotels across the U.S. since August 2020, but the Providence location has been closed since March 20, 2020.

The hotel will also open a spa, The Norwich Spa at Graduate Providence, in early spring, followed by a sports bar, Reiners, in mid-2021, according to a company spokesperson for Graduate Hotels.

PROVIDENCE — After more than 11 months since the Graduate Hotel in Providence shut its doors due to rising COVID-19 cases, what is said to be Providence’s “ coolest ” hotel confirmed it will reopen its doors April 1.

Graduate Hotels expects to open in new markets, including a New York location on Roosevelt Island, which is on the Cornell Tech Campus with rooms overlooking Manhattan. They will also expand into the United Kingdom with their first international properties in Oxford and Cambridge this summer.

A portrait of fashion editor Andre Leon Talley in the lobby of the Graduate hotel in Providence, Rhode Island Trent Bell

Rooms are available to book in Providence now and, according to the Graduate’s website, contactless check-ins will allow guests to can swipe their own credit cards, sanitizer stations will be located throughout the hotel, and receipts will be emailed at check-out. Wellness kits that include face masks, sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizer will be available upon request.

The lobby, which features a grand staircase and several sitting areas, will have strict capacity restrictions for social distancing purposes and hotel managers will act as monitors, according to the company’s website.

The Graduate Hotel is located adjacent to Providence City Hall, in the building that used to house the Biltmore Hotel. The building, constructed in 1922, was designed by the architectural firm of Warren and Wetmore, which also designed New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Though the building has changed owners several times over the decades and was renovated in the summer of 2019,

the red Biltmore sign is still prominent on the roof of the landmark.

Each of the chain’s locations are decorated with a nod to local universities. A portrait of former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, a Brown University alumnus, hangs in the Providence hotel’s lobby, and art by students from the Rhode Island School of Design can be found throughout.

“This has been a difficult time for both our city and the hospitality industry overall, but we’ve focused on the opportunity to grow and evolve and come back even stronger than before,” said Scott Williams, Graduate Providence’s general manager, in a statement to the Globe. “We are deeply committed to the Providence community and are optimistic about what the future holds.”

