Haverhill man recalls how large tree crashed into his house

Cunningham was home with his wife and their two sons when the noise reverberated through their residence on Howard Street.

It was shortly before 10:20 p.m. Monday when Devon Cunningham and his family were startled by a thunderous boom that shook their house in Haverhill.

A large tree fell on this house at 42 Howard St. in Haverhill on Monday night.

“It was very shocking,” Cunningham said. “We were running around saying, ‘What’s that? What was that?’ I thought it was an explosion in the basement of some sort.”

But nothing had exploded. The loud noise they heard was the sound of a large evergreen tree falling on top of their home.

Both of his sons were upstairs at the time, and his 18-year-old son had just walked out of the bathroom when it happened, he said.

“He said, ‘Dad, come up here, come up here!’ he said.

“A couple of the branches went through the roof and poked through the walls of the bedrooms upstairs,” he said. “We saw the tree limbs poking through the roof.”

The tree also crushed the bathroom wall.

“I dialed 911 right away,” he said. “They were here in no time.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Cunningham said a city building inspector came out to assess the damage Monday night and determined that it wouldn’t be safe for them to stay there because the high winds were expected to continue through the night. So Cunningham and his family went to a local hotel.

Cunningham wasn’t the only homeowner who suffered property damage as winds reached — and in some cases exceeded — 50 miles per hour across Massachusetts Monday night and into Tuesday, taking down trees and power lines in many communities. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports of trees falling on houses in Westborough, Groveland, Westford, Mansfield, Lancaster, and Dighton.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.