High winds hit Mass., downing trees

Reports of downed trees began coming in by late evening. In Billerica, trees or large branches were reported down near 8 Adelman Road and at Pond and Sourgum streets, police said on Twitter. In Cambridge, there were reports of possible trees down on Essex Street and at Massachusetts Avenue and Regent Street, police said in a tweet. In Webster, the fire department reported downed wires on Thompson Road.

“An arctic front is moving through Southern New England tonight, producing strong northwest winds,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter about 11 p.m. “Highest observed gusts so far include 62 mph at Worcester Airport and 60 mph at Westfield-Barnes Airport.”

High winds swirled around the region Monday night, with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour forecast for much of Massachusetts overnight into Tuesday.

As of 11:30 p.m., there were more than 34,000 power outages scattered across much of the state, except for Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Northern Connecticut. Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour were expected across the region, with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

Strong winds were expected to continue overnight, with gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour across much of Western and Northern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts were expected to reach 45 to 50 miles per hour within Interstate 495, and higher winds were expected on the Cape, where Provincetown could see gusts of 60 to 65 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

Temperatures were expected to drop overnight into Tuesday, with a low in Boston of around 11 and wind chills as low as 6 degrees below zero, according to the weather service. The cold was expected to continue Tuesday, with a high of about 29 in Boston and wind chills as low as minus 7.

