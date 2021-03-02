House fires in Salem, Lynn fed by high winds leave 19 people displaced

The first fire, in Lynn, broke out at 11:29 p.m. Monday night at a three-family home at 12-14 Murphy Ave., according to Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the third floor of the three-story home, and spent more than five hours working to quell the “significant” blaze, eventually departing the scene at 4:41 a.m.

Two-alarm fires in Salem and Lynn tore through homes Monday night, and displaced 19 people in the span of just half an hour, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but early indications are the fire broke out on the rear of the third floor on a back porch, Zukas said.

Poor conditions factored into the difficulty putting out the fire, Zukas said, as high winds fed the blaze and icy conditions thanks to freezing temperatures meant firefighters were “slipping and sliding.”

The home was a total loss, Zukas said. The first and second floors suffered heavy water damage, while the third floor suffered significant fire damage, and the roof nearly burned off after caving in to the third floor. He estimated the house suffered several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage.

Firefighters returned to the home for a “small rekindle” Tuesday morning, Zukas said.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with a minor eye injury and no residents were injured, Zukas said.

The second fire, in nearby Salem, broke out “sometime around midnight” at 99 Broadway, Salem Fire Captain Tony Marfongelli said.

Firefighters struck a second alarm on the fire, which Marfongelli said appears to have started on the first floor of the two-and-a-half story home. The fire made its way up to the attic through the walls, he said.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze, which caused portions of the home’s roof to partially collapse, Marfongelli said. Three people were displaced by the blaze.

Firefighters assisting with the nearby Lynn fire were called back to Salem to assist, Marfongelli said.

