Just how strong were those winds? See the maximum observed wind speeds from around Mass.

By Rob DeCola Globe Staff,Updated March 2, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Strong west to northwest winds were set to continue into Tuesday.
A powerful weather system brought strong winds to Massachusetts Monday night and into Tuesday, with some of the observed gust speeds nearing 80 miles per hour. Here are the maximum observed wind gusts in Massachusetts, as reported by the National Weather Service.

Adams - 60 m.p.h., 5:01 p.m., 3/01

Amherst - 48 m.p.h., 9:30 p.m., 3/01

Bedford - 53 m.p.h., 11:51 p.m., 3/01

Beverly - 51 m.p.h., 10:53 p.m., 3/01

Boston - 62 m.p.h., 11:50 p.m., 3/01

Boston, Carson Beach - 63 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01

Boston, Logan Airport, 53 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01

Bradford - 46 m.p.h., 10:35 p.m., 3/01

Cambridge - 63 m.p.h., 3:02 a.m., 3/02

Chapin - 60 m.p.h., 5:01 a.m., 3/02

Chatham - 52 m.p.h., 4:38 a.m., 03/02

Children’s Island, Marblehead - 58 m.p.h., 7:32 a.m., 3/02

Concord - 46 m.p.h., 11:45 p.m., 3/01

Dennis - 66 m.p.h., 7:09 a.m., 3/02

Duxbury - 56 m.p.h., 2:39 a.m., 3/02

Easthampton - 51 m.p.h., 9:30 p.m., 3/01

Fitchburg - 54 m.p.h., 7:52 a.m., 3/02

Gloucester - 56 m.p.h., 5:45 a.m., 3/02

Harriman Airport, North Adams - 60 m.p.h., 9:52 p.m., 3/01

Hatch Beach, Eastham - 63 m.p.h., 3:26 a.m., 3/02

Lawrence - 51 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01

Marshfield - 47 m.p.h., 12:15 a.m., 3/02

Martha’s Vineyard - 49 m.p.h., 2:53 a.m., 3/02

Medford - 50 m.p.h., 3:52 a.m., 3/02

Mendon - 62 m.p.h., 4:43 a.m., 3/02

Mt. Tom - 78 m.p.h., 4:12 a.m., 3/02

Nantucket Harbor - 54 m.p.h., 3:38 a.m., 3/02

New Bedford - 48 m.p.h., 1:53 a.m., 3/02

Newburyport - 46 m.p.h., 6:46 a.m., 3/02

Newton - 46 m.p.h., 3:40 a.m., 3/02

Norwood - 49 m.p.h., 11:53 p.m., 03/01

Orange Airport - 55 m.p.h., 10:52 p.m., 3/01

Peru - 46 m.p.h., 4:21 p.m., 3/01

Pittsfield Airport - 60 m.p.h., 9:54 p.m., 3/01

Plymouth - 53 m.p.h., 11:52 p.m., 3/01

Provincetown - 76 m.p.h., 6:46 a.m., 3/02

Revere Beach - 55 m.p.h., 11:24 p.m., 3/01

Rockport - 56 m.p.h., 10:45 p.m., 3/01

Salem - 48 m.p.h., 7:19 a.m., 3/02

Siasconset - 57 m.p.h., 2:46 a.m., 3/02

Sutton - 48 m.p.h., 11:05 p.m., 3/01

Taunton - 49 m.p.h. 12:58 a.m., 3/02

Turners Falls - 46 m.p.h., 9:50 p.m., 3/01

Vineyard Station - 58 m.p.h., 1:01 a.m., 3/02

Waquoit Bay - 52 m.p.h., , 2:27 a.m., 3/02

Wareham - 51 m.p.h., , 1:19 a.m., 3/02

Watertown - 46 m.p.h., 11:15 p.m., 3/01

Webster - 46 m.p.h., 11:34 p.m., 3/01

West Dennis - 50 m.ph., 11:16 p.m., 3/01

West Falmouth - 56 m.p.h., 12:19 a.m., 3/02

Westfield - 51 m.p.h., 4:12 a.m., 3/02

Westfield-Barnes Airport, Westfield - 61 m.p.h., 3/02

Westford - 55 m.p.h., 11:15 p.m., 3/01

Westover AFB - 56 m.p.h., 3:56 a.m., 3/02

Williamstown - 45 m.p.h., 10:33 p.m., 3/01

Worcester Airport - 62 m.p.h., 9:54 p.m., 3/01

Wrentham - 66 m.p.h., 11:11 p.m., 3/01

Yarmouth - 49 m.p.h., 12:34 a.m., 3/02

Rob DeCola can be reached at robert.decola@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @robdecola.

