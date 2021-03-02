Just how strong were those winds? See the maximum observed wind speeds from around Mass.

A powerful weather system brought strong winds to Massachusetts Monday night and into Tuesday, with some of the observed gust speeds nearing 80 miles per hour. Here are the maximum observed wind gusts in Massachusetts, as reported by the National Weather Service.
Adams - 60 m.p.h., 5:01 p.m., 3/01
Amherst - 48 m.p.h., 9:30 p.m., 3/01
Bedford - 53 m.p.h., 11:51 p.m., 3/01
Beverly - 51 m.p.h., 10:53 p.m., 3/01
Boston - 62 m.p.h., 11:50 p.m., 3/01
Boston, Carson Beach - 63 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01
Boston, Logan Airport, 53 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01
Bradford - 46 m.p.h., 10:35 p.m., 3/01
Advertisement
Cambridge - 63 m.p.h., 3:02 a.m., 3/02
Chapin - 60 m.p.h., 5:01 a.m., 3/02
Chatham - 52 m.p.h., 4:38 a.m., 03/02
Children’s Island, Marblehead - 58 m.p.h., 7:32 a.m., 3/02
Concord - 46 m.p.h., 11:45 p.m., 3/01
Dennis - 66 m.p.h., 7:09 a.m., 3/02
Duxbury - 56 m.p.h., 2:39 a.m., 3/02
Easthampton - 51 m.p.h., 9:30 p.m., 3/01
Fitchburg - 54 m.p.h., 7:52 a.m., 3/02
Gloucester - 56 m.p.h., 5:45 a.m., 3/02
Harriman Airport, North Adams - 60 m.p.h., 9:52 p.m., 3/01
Hatch Beach, Eastham - 63 m.p.h., 3:26 a.m., 3/02
Lawrence - 51 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01
Boston, Logan Airport, 53 m.p.h., 11:54 p.m., 3/01
Marshfield - 47 m.p.h., 12:15 a.m., 3/02
Martha’s Vineyard - 49 m.p.h., 2:53 a.m., 3/02
Medford - 50 m.p.h., 3:52 a.m., 3/02
Mendon - 62 m.p.h., 4:43 a.m., 3/02
Mt. Tom - 78 m.p.h., 4:12 a.m., 3/02
Nantucket Harbor - 54 m.p.h., 3:38 a.m., 3/02
New Bedford - 48 m.p.h., 1:53 a.m., 3/02
Newburyport - 46 m.p.h., 6:46 a.m., 3/02
Newton - 46 m.p.h., 3:40 a.m., 3/02
Norwood - 49 m.p.h., 11:53 p.m., 03/01
Orange Airport - 55 m.p.h., 10:52 p.m., 3/01
Peru - 46 m.p.h., 4:21 p.m., 3/01
Pittsfield Airport - 60 m.p.h., 9:54 p.m., 3/01
Advertisement
Plymouth - 53 m.p.h., 11:52 p.m., 3/01
Provincetown - 76 m.p.h., 6:46 a.m., 3/02
Revere Beach - 55 m.p.h., 11:24 p.m., 3/01
Rockport - 56 m.p.h., 10:45 p.m., 3/01
Salem - 48 m.p.h., 7:19 a.m., 3/02
Siasconset - 57 m.p.h., 2:46 a.m., 3/02
Sutton - 48 m.p.h., 11:05 p.m., 3/01
Taunton - 49 m.p.h. 12:58 a.m., 3/02
Turners Falls - 46 m.p.h., 9:50 p.m., 3/01
Vineyard Station - 58 m.p.h., 1:01 a.m., 3/02
Waquoit Bay - 52 m.p.h., , 2:27 a.m., 3/02
Wareham - 51 m.p.h., , 1:19 a.m., 3/02
Watertown - 46 m.p.h., 11:15 p.m., 3/01
Webster - 46 m.p.h., 11:34 p.m., 3/01
West Dennis - 50 m.ph., 11:16 p.m., 3/01
West Falmouth - 56 m.p.h., 12:19 a.m., 3/02
Westfield - 51 m.p.h., 4:12 a.m., 3/02
Westfield-Barnes Airport, Westfield - 61 m.p.h., 3/02
Westford - 55 m.p.h., 11:15 p.m., 3/01
Westover AFB - 56 m.p.h., 3:56 a.m., 3/02
Williamstown - 45 m.p.h., 10:33 p.m., 3/01
Worcester Airport - 62 m.p.h., 9:54 p.m., 3/01
Wrentham - 66 m.p.h., 11:11 p.m., 3/01
Yarmouth - 49 m.p.h., 12:34 a.m., 3/02
Rob DeCola can be reached at robert.decola@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @robdecola.