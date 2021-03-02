Maine man, 37, indicted for assaulting police officers in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing Fitzsimons in Washington, DC. The federal public defender who represented him in Maine following his arrest on Feb. 4 didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. Fitzsimons is currently being held in pre-trial detenion, according to legal filings.

The grand jury last week indicted Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, on 10 counts including inflicting bodily injury on certain officers, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, legal filings show.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. has indicted a Lebanon, Maine, man for allegedly assaulting law enforcement personnel during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a harrowing episode that claimed the lives of at least five people including a police officer.

Advertisement

Court papers didn’t indicate Tuesday when he’ll be arraigned in Washington.

The indictment alleges Fitzsimons “did forcibly assault ... Sergeant A.G., an officer from the United States Capitol Police,” during the insurrection, and also allegedly assaulted a Metropolitan Police Department detective identified only as P.N.

The filing didn’t provide details on the extent of the officers’ injuries.

A criminal complaint filed in early February said Fitzsimons “was observed pushing and grabbing against officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building.”

The complaint said he allegedly “moved to the front of the group of rioters and was observed grabbing at officers. In the image below, FITZSIMONS is wearing a dark blue sweater and a white coat, appearing on Capitol building surveillance to the left of the archway. FITZSIMONS was then observed reaching down and grabbing at officers as he entered the archway.”

Fitzsimons, the complaint said, was struck by officers’ batons, and he allegedly “got up and moved towards the middle of the archway; he lowered his shoulder and charged at the line of officers.” After police fought off Fitzsimons, the filing said, surveillance footage captured him retreating back into the crowd.

Advertisement

Following the insurrection, the filing said, Fitzsimons gave an interview to the Rochester Voice in which he said he was “clubbed in the head with a baton after he was unwillingly pushed forward to a police line outside the west face of the Capitol.”

The Capitol insurrection erupted shortly after many in the violent mob had attended a rally in which former President Trump told his supporters to walk to the building and “fight like hell” in an effort to disrupt the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The attackers overwhelmed the comparatively light police presence outside the Capitol and smashed windows on their way inside, prompting officials to lock down the building and evacuate members of Congress to a secure location. Biden’s victory was certifed early the next morning, and he was inaugurated later that month.

Among those killed during the chaos that unfolded was Capitol police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

No one’s been charged in connection with Sicknick’s death, though the Associated Press reported Feb. 27 that investigators have zeroed in on a suspect who appeared to spray a chemical substance on Sicknick.

Investigators initially believed Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, people familiar with the probe told the AP, but authorities now believe Sicknick may have ingested a chemical substance such as bear spray that could have contributed to his death.

Advertisement

A running tally of suspects charged by federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. in connection with the Capitol insurrection listed about 250 defendants on Tuesday. The FBI Boston field office to date has apprehended six New England suspects from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

“The FBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.,” said Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston field office, in a statement. “Our website is continually being updated with new photos that we urge the public to take a look at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.