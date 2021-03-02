Mass. legislators pressure Baker to allocate Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses for teachers

“My colleagues and I write to you today on behalf of school committees, parents, and teachers who were told at the beginning of this health crisis to ‘do what’s best for their communities’ but are now being told that schools will reopen on April 1st per order of DESE,” the legislators wrote.

In a letter to the governor dated Friday, the legislators wrote that they would like teachers to be vaccinated by April 1 to make it safe for them to return to teaching in person. State education officials unveiled a proposal last week calling for all school districts to reopen their elementary schools full-time in person in April.

A group of 21 Massachusetts legislators is urging Governor Charlie Baker to allocate about 72,000 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for public school teachers.

All Massachusetts public schools are not set to be in person by April 1. Education Commissioner Jeff Riley’s plan calls for elementary schools to return full-time in person in April with older students to eventually follow. Also, before Riley can mandate the full-time return, his plan needs approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is expected to vote on it later this month.

With more public schools expected to reopen in April, the legislators wrote, “we are requesting that the approximately 72,000 public school teachers, as well as school administrators and staff be given the recently approved one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine so that when they are forced back into the classroom by DESE it is safe.”

The state plans to have a waiver process in effect for districts that feel they are not able to comply with the state’s full-time return, Riley said last week.

The letter from legislators was signed by: state representatives Patrick Joseph Kearney, Brandy Fluker-Oakley, Timothy Whelan, Bud Williams, Alyson M. Sullivan, Carmine Gentile, Steve Owens, Maria D. Robinson, Lindsay N. Sabadosa, David F. DeCoste, Adam Scanlon, Steven G. Xiarhos, Sally Kerans, Jack P. Lewis, Christopher Hendricks, Vanna Howard, and Kelly Pease; and state senators Paul R. Feeney, Adam Gomez, Adam G. Hinds, and Susan L. Moran.

Meanwhile, a petition is also circulating online in a push for Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to be allocated to teachers. As of Tuesday morning, more than 4,500 people had signed on.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, becoming the third coronavirus vaccine in the United States to receive such sign-off. Merck & Co. is expected to help Johnson & Johnson produce the vaccine to manufacture more supply more quickly.

Baker said Monday that “the information on the J&J vaccine at this point in terms of volume is a little bit up in the air,” but it’s likely the state will receive a shipment for next week.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.