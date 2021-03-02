fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Winds howl across Mass., causing damage

Updated March 2, 2021, 52 minutes ago
A tree came down on a home on Birch Rd during the high winds in Westborough on Tuesday.
A tree came down on a home on Birch Rd during the high winds in Westborough on Tuesday.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Scaffolding at 95 Saint Alphonsus Street was brought down by strong winds in Boston.
Scaffolding at 95 Saint Alphonsus Street was brought down by strong winds in Boston.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Winds whipped protective sheeting around a worker on a new construction site in Kenmore Square.
Winds whipped protective sheeting around a worker on a new construction site in Kenmore Square.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
The downed scaffolding on Saint Alphonsus Street lay on the ground.
The downed scaffolding on Saint Alphonsus Street lay on the ground.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
A lineman from National Grid repaired the main line damaged from a fallen white pine on Hubbard Street in Lenox.
A lineman from National Grid repaired the main line damaged from a fallen white pine on Hubbard Street in Lenox.Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP
A large tree fell on this house at 42 Howard St. in Haverhill on Monday night.
A large tree fell on this house at 42 Howard St. in Haverhill on Monday night. Devon Cunningham

Boston Globe video