Power lines fall on school bus in New Hampshire after high winds knock over tree

Power lines fell on a school bus in Londonderry, N.H., after powerful winds knocked over a tree but children on board and the bus driver escaped injury, fire officials said.

The bus was picking up children to take them to school when the power lines fell on top of the vehicle, Londonderry Fire Battalion Chief Fred Heinrich said. The report of the downed power lines came in at 8:20 a.m. The bus was in the area of 14 King John Drive in Londonderry, Heinrich said.

First responders made contact with the bus driver who did “an awesome job” when they arrived at the scene, Heinrich said.