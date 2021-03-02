Power lines fall on school bus in New Hampshire after high winds knock over tree

Power lines fell on a school bus in Londonderry, N.H., after powerful winds knocked over a tree but children on board and the bus driver escaped injury, fire officials said.
The bus was picking up children to take them to school when the power lines fell on top of the vehicle, Londonderry Fire Battalion Chief Fred Heinrich said. The report of the downed power lines came in at 8:20 a.m. The bus was in the area of 14 King John Drive in Londonderry, Heinrich said.
First responders made contact with the bus driver who did “an awesome job” when they arrived at the scene, Heinrich said.
Advertisement
Energy company Eversource arrived at the scene and confirmed there was no power to the power lines, Heinrich said.
The children aboard the bus left and boarded another, which took them to Matthew Thornton Elementary School where they were checked out by the school nurse.
They have a “really cool story to tell the other kids,” Heinrich said.