Randolph police chief announces retirement

Randolph Police Chief William Pace is retiring in April after a 30-year career in law enforcement and 10 years as chief.

“The last 10 years in policing have been very challenging and I am proud to say that the department made every effort to meet those challenges head-on,” Pace said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

“One of the things I am most proud of is the declining crime rate in our community, which I credit to intelligence-based policing and an emphasis on community policing programs, officer wellness initiatives, and opportunities for officers of this department to engage with the community in positive ways.”