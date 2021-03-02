Randolph police chief announces retirement

Randolph Police Chief William Pace is retiring in April after a 30-year career in law enforcement and 10 years as chief.
“The last 10 years in policing have been very challenging and I am proud to say that the department made every effort to meet those challenges head-on,” Pace said in a statement posted on the department’s website.
“One of the things I am most proud of is the declining crime rate in our community, which I credit to intelligence-based policing and an emphasis on community policing programs, officer wellness initiatives, and opportunities for officers of this department to engage with the community in positive ways.”
The statement said Randolph’s crime rate has gone down 34 percent in the past decade.
In Randolph, the police chief is a civil service position, with a candidate list compiled by the Massachusetts Human Resources Division. A new chief is appointed from the list by the town manager and ratified by the Town Council, according to the statement.
