Rhode Island voters will be asked to borrow $400 million Tuesday. Here’s what to know

More than 67,000 mail ballots had already been scanned as of Monday afternoon, and more than 9,000 residents opted to vote early. Actual day-of turnout is expected to be light, and only 57 polling places are open across the state. The secretary of state’s office is encouraging residents to look up their polling location before they vote.

The seven bond questions that will be considered Tuesday were initially expected to be on the November 2020 ballot, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the process and lawmakers instead opted for a special election.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island voters will consider borrowing $400 million for a range of projects on Tuesday, including improvements to all three of the state’s public colleges, more affordable housing construction, and the rehabilitation to several state beaches, parks, and campgrounds.

Advertisement

Counting interest, the state projects it will repay about $642 million over 20 years. Here’s a quick breakdown of each question.

Question 1: Higher education bond

Amount to borrow: $107.3 million

Amount to be paid back: $172.2 million

This money would be used to rehabilitate the fine arts center at the University of Rhode Island ($57.3 million), renovate the Clarke science building at Rhode Island College ($38 million), and improve facilities at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight and Flanagan campuses ($12 million). Under the current timetable, the projects would be completed by 2024 (a little earlier in CCRI’s case). Higher education-related bond questions have typically won around 60 percent of the vote over the last 11 years.

Question 2: Beach, clean water and green bond

Amount to borrow: $74 million

Amount to be paid back: $118.7 million

There are a lot of projects that would be covered by this bond, including improvements to state beaches, parks, and campgrounds ($33 million), development of infrastructure in the park on the former I-195 land ($4 million), repairs to local parks ($4 million), protections for forested land and working farmland ($3 million), improvements to state waters ($15 million), more dredging of the Providence River ($6 million), restoring and/or improving the resiliency of infrastructure ($7 million), and the development of recreation projects along the Woonasquatucket River ($2 million). The projects would be completed within five years.

Advertisement

Question 3: Affordable housing bond

Amount to borrow: $63.7 million

Amount to be paid back: $104.3 million

This bond is largely designed to help community development corporations acquire properties, rehabilitate existing ones, or build new homes specifically for those with low-to-moderate incomes in various communities. The targeted completion for all projects is 2026 and the state claims that the useful life of any newly built or rehabilitated home would be 30 years.

Question 4: Transportation bond

Amount to borrow: $71.7 million

Amount to be paid back: $115 million

This bond is designed to leveraged with about $286.8 million in federal funding for the rebuilding of Rhode Island’s crumbling roads and bridges. Rhode Island has repeatedly ranked worst in the country when it comes to structurally deficient bridges in recent years. The useful life of bridges can be up to 75 years, although that will depend on the repairs needed at each bridge.

Question 5: Early child care bond

Amount to borrow: $15 million

Amount to be paid back: $24 million

Outgoing Governor Gina Raimondo has set Rhode Island on a path to offer universal pre-kindergarten, but the state needs more classroom space for these programs. The funding would be administered by the Department of Human Services, and funds would be dispersed over a three-year period beginning in the 2021-’22 fiscal year.

Advertisement

Question 6: Cultural arts and the economy bond

Amount to borrow: $7 million

Amount to be paid back: $11.2 million

While all of the bond questions are expected to be approved, this is the one that some observers say could have the most opposition. The $7 million would go to the Trinity Repertory Company ($2.5 million), Rhode Island Philharmonic ($1.5 million), and another $2 million would be allocated by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. That leaves an addition $1 million for cities, towns, and nonprofits to improve historic sites.

Question 7: Industrial facilities bond

Amount to borrow: $60 million

Amount to be paid back: $96.2 million

The bulk of the funds borrowed ($40 million) would go to “industrial site development” across the state, mirroring the “site readiness” program that is run at Quonset. A specific list of projects has not been released. The rest of the funds ($20 million) would go to construction of a new pier at the Port of Davisville, the rehab of another pier at the port, and dredging.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.