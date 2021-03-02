Romney has a black eye after falling during recent visit to Boston

US Senator Mitt Romney showed up at the US Capitol Monday with a black eye, which he said was among the injuries he suffered in a fall while visiting relatives in Boston over the weekend.
“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney told reporters at the Capitol. He did not say what he was doing when he fell. He said the incident “knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.”
The former Massachusetts governor told reporters at the Capitol that he was taken to a local hospital to get stitches but was not admitted overnight.
“A lot of stitches,” Romney said, according to a transcript released by his office. “I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said ‘I don’t know,’ but it’s all throughout my eyebrow and my lip.”
Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.”— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 1, 2021
Joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem...” pic.twitter.com/6P1QWrjr9O
Romney joked with reporters at the Capitol that he had acquired the injury at CPAC, the conservative political convention held this weekend where former President Donald Trump denounced Romney along with the rest of the Congressional Republicans who supported the recent impeachment efforts.
Romney was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. After an unsuccessful run as the Republican nominee for president in 2012, he headed to Utah and won a Senate seat in 2018.