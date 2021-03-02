Romney has a black eye after falling during recent visit to Boston

US Senator Mitt Romney showed up at the US Capitol Monday with a black eye, which he said was among the injuries he suffered in a fall while visiting relatives in Boston over the weekend.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney told reporters at the Capitol. He did not say what he was doing when he fell. He said the incident “knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.”

The former Massachusetts governor told reporters at the Capitol that he was taken to a local hospital to get stitches but was not admitted overnight.