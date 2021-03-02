Sharks spotted circling carcass of North Atlantic right whale

Less than two weeks after being spotted alive off Florida’s Treasure Coast, the carcass of a severely entangled North Atlantic right whale known by scientists as “Cottontail” was found over the weekend off the coast of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

The whale, which was being consumed by great white sharks, was the second of the critically endangered species found dead this year. It was one of 15 right whales known to be so seriously injured, either as a result of entanglement in fishing gear or a vessel strike, that it was considered to be “swimming while dead.”

Last fall, scientists estimated there were only 356 right whales left, reflecting a decline of 25 percent in their population over the past decade. Since then, at least 14 calves have been born.