Some 30,000 without power; wind gusts top 79 m.p.h. as powerful weather roils Mass.

The system is pushing wind chill temperatures into the single digits as the work day gets underway in earnest, according to the National Weather Service, which cautioned that the turbulent conditions will last until Tuesday mid-afternoon.

Winds routinely reached 50 miles per hour across Massachusetts Monday night and into Tuesday with some communities reporting 60 mile-per-hour gusts.

Some 30,000 customers are without power Tuesday morning as a weather system packing powerful winds and Arctic temperatures continues to roar across Massachusetts, downing power lines and knocking a massive tree into a Westborough home.

“A brief shot of Arctic air along with blustery conditions will make for bitterly cold conditions today,’' forecasters wrote. “The combination of temps and winds will support wind chills at or below zero all areas and possibly around -15F in parts of Northwest Mass.”

At the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton, at 11:31 p.m., a gust reached 78.9 miles per hour. About 45 minutes later, a 68.6 mile gust was recorded at the observatory on a peak in the Blue Hills Reservation. At the Mt. Washington Observatory, where cold and winds routinely set records, temperatures were 26 degrees below zero around 7:20 a.m. and one wind gust reached 131 miles per hour at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Western Massachusetts, as well as the northwest and north central areas of the state. Wind chills were expected to dip as low as 20 degrees below zero and forecasters warned of the potential for frostbite.

Trees were knocked down across the state including a massive 50 foot spruce tree that blocked access to an apartment complex in Wilbraham. In Webster, the fire department reported downed wires on Thompson Road. In Boston, scaffolding outside a high rise in Roxbury was also knocked over.

The Westborough Fire Department reported a massive tree was knocked into a home there. No injuries were reported.

The weather service said conditions will soon change.

“We briefly warm up to above normal on Wednesday before a cold front arrives on Thursday and returns us to below normal temperatures,’' forecasters wrote. “A warming trend is expected by the latter half of this weekend.”





