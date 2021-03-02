Special delivery: State Police help deliver baby on I-95 in Canton

A vehicle flagged down a State Police trooper for an unexpected reason Sunday morning — one of its passengers was going into labor on the highway.
The trooper was on patrol on Interstate 95 in Canton around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and noticed a vehicle traveling northbound in the left lane that appeared to be signaling for his assistance by flashing its high beams and hazard lights, State Police wrote in a Facebook post. The man driving the vehicle pulled over at the split of Interstates 93 and 95, when the trooper discovered a woman going into labor.
The trooper then requested Emergency Medical Services and collected his medical bag and OBGYN kit. He assisted with the successful delivery of the baby girl, along with other troopers who arrived on the scene. Both the woman and the baby remained conscious throughout the delivery, State Police said.
Advertisement
Troopers were able to confirm the baby’s airways were clear and wrapped her up to keep her warm until EMS arrived. The father kept the mother calm and warm throughout the delivery process, State Police said.
The trooper “wished to express that he was very happy to have had the opportunity to assist the family with the delivery of their baby girl!” State Police wrote.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.