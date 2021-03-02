Strong reaction to decision to stop publishing several Dr. Seuss books with racist imagery

“To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street , If I Ran the Zoo , McElligot’s Pool , On Beyond Zebra! , Scrambled Eggs Super! , and The Cat’s Quizzer,” the statement said. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it’s celebrating reading and support for all children and families “with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship” and remains “committed” to taking action.

Authors and advocates reacted strongly Tuesday to the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop selling several of the late author’s titles due to racist imagery in the books, as well as an announcement from a Virginia school district that it was deemphasizing his works for this year’s “Read Across America Day.”

In addition, the company said ceasing sales of the identified titles “is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, a current mayoral candidate, signaled support for the move in a statement released by her campaign, which the Globe contacted for comment.

“We can and should uplift our children with empowering, anti-racist imagery that makes them believe in opportunities and possibilities,” Wu said.

Keith Boykin, meanwhile, author and cofounder of the National Black Justice Coalition, suggested in a tweet that Seuss’s legacy is complex.

“Lincoln was a white supremacist who signed the Emancipation Proclamation,” tweeted Boykin, who also worked in the Clinton White House. “LBJ was a racist southern Democrat who signed the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. As with Dr. Seuss, I can acknowledge their contributions to society and their racism at the same time.”

Mark Harris, an author and New York Magazine columnist whose book on legendary director Mike Nichols dropped last month, tweeted that the howls from the right in the wake of the announcement are misplaced.

“I read a lot about Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and his politics when I was working on Five Came Back, and there’s not a doubt in my mind that he would have thought all the people at Fox News suddenly taking him up as a cause are the world’s biggest (expletives),” Harris wrote.

Geisel, Harris continued, was “a fascinating and remarkably non-defensive man who deplored racism and was also capable of recognizing where he himself had erred. So the blowhard right should stop panicking. There are still 39 Seuss books left. The Trump Library will be fine.”

School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Va., schools just outside Washington, D.C., to douse rumors last month that they were banning the books entirely.

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district said in a statement.

The statement said school officials, rather than ban Dr. Seuss books entirely, were urging teachers not to link Tuesday’s annual “Read Across America Day” exclusively with the author’s birthday, adding that his books remain available to students in libraries and classrooms.

Charlotte Clymer, director of communications and strategy at Catholics For Choice, tweeted Tuesday that the Loudon district was handling the matter appropriately.

“Given the clear evidence that Dr. Seuss’ kids books still used racist depictions--even if they’re not obvious to white people like me--maybe continuing to tout them as the gold standard of anti-racism in early childhood education isn’t the best way to go here?” she tweeted.

Clymer continued, “So, Loudon County Public Schools kept the books, still display them, still allow kids to check them out, but simply don’t want to hold them up as THE central gateway to childhood literacy because of demonstrable racist depictions.”

Poet Ravi Shankar, a professor at the New York Writer’s Workshop whose memoir, “Correctional,” is due out later this year, cited those depictions by tweeting out an excerpt from one of Dr. Seuss’s books where the narrator describes a plan to travel to the “African island of Yerka” and bring back a “Tufted Mazurka,” described as a “kind of canary with quite a tall throat.”

“Put this children’s book in the bin w/ @WaltDisneyCo Jungle Jitters (1938) & Scrub me Mamma with a Boogie Beat (1941) for not its encoded but its overt racist tropes,” Shankar tweeted. “And do note, capitalism’s role in all this, for this @DrSeuss is now a collector’s item sold out everywhere.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

