Virtual forum set on fight against climate change

Residents have an opportunity to learn more about state and local initiatives to help combat climate change at a virtual forum organized by Sustainable Middlesex on Saturday, March 13.

State Senator Michael Barrett, a Lexington Democrat, and state Representative Tami Gouveia, an Acton Democrat, will speak about the recent climate change bill that was adopted by the state Legislature in January and is awaiting final action following changes requested by Governor Charlie Baker, along with future potential climate initiatives by the state.

The event also will feature a presentation on efforts area cities and towns are undertaking to address the climate crisis locally, drawn from a survey recently conducted by Sustainable Middlesex, a regional umbrella organization comprising groups active in fighting climate change.