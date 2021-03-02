Wellesley Select Board adopts anti-racism, anti-bias statement

Wellesley’s Select Board has denounced any form of racism, discrimination, or intolerance, declaring them threats to the safety and well-being of the public, according to its anti-racism and anti-bias statement.
The town of Wellesley, the board said, “is a town that highly values diversity, dignity, and respect for all individuals.”
According to the statement, the Select Board said it opposes “unequivocally” any expression of hate, prejudice, or discrimination toward any person or group.
It is also committed to engaging the town on issues of race, equity, and inclusion “through broad and collaborative public engagement,” the statement said.
The board, which adopted the statement Feb. 22, said it had a responsibility to make the declarations as the chief executives of the town.
“We call upon the entire Wellesley community to welcome every resident, visitor, employee, and resident student in the Town,” the Select Board said in the statement.
