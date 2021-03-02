What’s the over/under on the vote to confirm Raimondo as Commerce secretary?

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and that wind was a little too aggressive for me last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 126,588 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 796 new cases since Feb. 26. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.1 percent. The state announced 15 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,517. There were 162 people in the hospital, and 76,451 residents had been fully vaccinated.

It’s not a matter of if Governor Gina Raimondo will be confirmed as US Commerce secretary (she will) and it’s not a matter of when (it will be today). But if you want to spice up your Raimondo Watch Party this afternoon, this big question is how many yes votes she’ll get from the US Senate.

During Monday evening’s cloture vote, 84 senators (including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell) voted to end debate over Raimondo’s nominations and proceed with a vote. The vote is scheduled today for 2:15 p.m.

The betting market, which was well ahead of the rest of us on Raimondo being nominated as President Joe Biden’s Commerce secretary, is generally split between 80-82 yes votes or 83-85 yes votes.

We know that the average confirmed nominee has in the Biden cabinet has received about 79 yes votes and 19 no votes, with the closest being the 56-43 vote for Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of Homeland Security. (That doesn’t count Biden’s pick for the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, who hasn’t come up for a vote.)

It’s safe to say that Raimondo is going to get more support than Mayorkas and less support than Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (93 votes), but it is possible that she’ll come close to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines (both 84 votes). If she bakes everyone funfetti cupcakes, it’s not out of the question that she’ll compete with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s 86 votes.

We already know that Senator Ted Cruz is likely to vote against Raimondo, and Senators Josh Hawley, Rick Scott, Tom Cotton, and Roger Marshall have been the other most reliable no votes in the chamber. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach, is still sad about his 31-28 loss to Michigan in the 2001 Citrus Bowl, so he’ll probably vote against Raimondo because her husband went to Michigan for college.

Send me your prediction on Raimondo votes today and if you hit the right number, I’ll send you a Rhode Map tote bag.

Sometime after the Senate vote today, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will be sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor. He plans to hold a public ceremony this weekend.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ There’s a special election in Rhode Island today, and it’s worth about $400 million to taxpayers. Here’s my quick guide to the seven bond questions on the ballot. Read more.

⚓ While the proposed Lifespan-Care New England merger is being hailed as great for the state by most politicians, Alexa Gagosz reports that critics are warning that a merger of this size in such a condensed market could lead to mass layoffs. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island made Central Falls a priority for its vaccine program, and now the city with the state’s highest COVID-19 rate also has the state’s highest vaccination rate. Ed Fitzpatrick has been tracking the Central Falls story for the last year. Read more.

⚓My colleague Brian Amaral reports that lawmakers want to change the deadline for people to file lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse. Read more.

⚓ Back to Work Rhode Island, a state-led workforce development initiative, Monday unveiled a first-of-its-kind virtual career center platform that will allow Rhode Islanders to not only find employment, but also get matched with career opportunities based on their skills. Read more.

⚓ Health: With a third COVID-19 vaccine soon to be available in Massachusetts, state officials and community leaders Monday sought to discourage residents from “shopping” for one brand over another, stressing that all are highly protective against serious illness from the coronavirus. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling on President Biden to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in his Build Back Better plan. Read more.

⚓ Unemployment: Residents have found it difficult to navigate Massachusetts’ unemployment benefits system. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Spring training is spring training, but this wasn’t the start the Red Sox wanted to get off to. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Rhode Island voters will consider $400 million in bond questions today. You can find your polling place here.

⚓ The US Senate is scheduled to vote on Governor Raimondo’s nomination to be Commerce secretary at 2:15 p.m. It’s unclear when she’ll be sworn in following the vote.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor McKee will be sworn in as governor sometime after Raimondo is sworn in. We don’t know when he’ll name his replacement.

⚓ The House Finance Committee has a lengthy agenda today, including a bill that would let Rhode Island enter “anti-poaching” pacts with other states, prohibiting them from providing company-specific tax breaks or grants to lure away businesses.

Dan McGowan