Yes, the wind will keep blowing Tuesday. Here’s a look at today’s forecast

All that wind came on the heels of an arctic front that crashed through the area around midnight and allowed this brief but notable shot of frigid air to arrive. A strong storm system in the Canadian Maritimes is sucking air into it as the atmosphere tries to balance higher pressure all around.

If you were like me, you could hear the wind blowing all night long. Occasionally I would wake up to the sound of a tree branch crashing down and I kept wondering if the power was going to go out. This list shows a partial example of some of the stronger wind gusts that occurred last night and early to this morning.

Advertisement

In the simplest of terms, all wind is nature’s attempt to move air from areas with greater pressure to areas with lower pressure. The bigger contrast in pressure you have across a given area, the more of a gradient and subsequently, the more wind.

It’s going to continue to be quite breezy all day long before things quiet down overnight, and Wednesday the arctic air will be a thing of the past, leading us to much milder conditions.

Air continues to rush toward low pressure in the Canadian Maritimes, creating a lot of wind in New England Tuesday. earth.nullschool.net Data

Of course with the strong winds came the cold air. When you combine these two things, you have very low wind chills below zero. Some ski areas in Northern New England actually closed today because of the wind and cold. Even as of midmorning, wind chills were still significantly below zero.

The map shows wind chills as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. National Weather Service

Winds were still gusting into the 40s during the middle of Tuesday morning. National weather service

There could still be some scattered power outages the rest of the day, although the trend will be for an improving situation. Sustained wind also will continue to decrease, allowing crews to restore power faster.

The cold air retreats very fast and by Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be back into the mid-40s and the melting will resume.

Advertisement

Temperatures will be back well above freezing by midmorning on Wednesday and reach the mid-40s in the afternoon. NOAA

There will be a return to colder weather for the weekend, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average. This means no more 40-degree weather until next week. Speaking of next week, there are growing signs that we are going to see more spring-like conditions. Whether the mild air arrives next Tuesday or Wednesday is still unclear, but all models agree that it is going to turn significantly more comfortable as we get into the second week of March.