Biden retains Trump’s moves on space

The White House has announced support for a pair of Trump’s signature initiatives: the Artemis program, NASA’s effort to return astronauts to the lunar surface, and the Space Force, as a sixth branch of the Armed Services.

But there is one area of Trump policy that Biden has embraced: space.

WASHINGTON — In his first two weeks in office, President Biden wasted no time dismantling wide swaths of the Trump legacy, revoking more than 30 orders signed by his predecessor, while rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, ending the Muslim travel ban, and halting construction on a Mexican border wall.

The endorsement of the Artemis program means the effort would become the first major deep-space human exploration program with funding to survive a change in presidents since Apollo, ending a series of fitful efforts to send astronauts back to the moon and beyond that ultimately went nowhere.

For decades, presidential administrations have pointed NASA at varying targets, from the moon, to Mars, to even an asteroid, only to have the programs stall or be killed by new occupants of the White House. That has frustrated proponents of space exploration, tarnished NASA’s reputation, and spawned lamentations that the golden era of Space Age of the 1960s and ’70s would never be recreated.

The Trump administration embraced exploration and directed NASA to speed up its moon campaign, directing it to land another man, and the first woman, on the lunar surface by 2024. Despite an intense lobbying campaign, the White House, however, did not receive the full funding, some $3.3 billion, it said it needed to meet that goal. But for the first time since Apollo, Congress last year appropriated nearly $1 billion for a spacecraft capable of flying astronauts to and from the lunar surface.

Since coming into office, however, Biden has shown an interest in space. He installed a moon rock in the Oval Office, the White House published a video of him watching NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover landing on Mars, and Biden called to congratulate Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator, who has spent more than 30 years at NASA.

Over the weekend, the White House released a video of Vice President Harris chatting with NASA astronaut Victor Glover, the first Black astronaut to live for an extended time aboard the International Space Station.

WASHINGTON POST

Investigation of Cuomo to have wide scope

When a team of outside investigators begins to examine sexual harassment allegations lodged against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, its scope may be far broader than first anticipated.

The team, which will be hired by Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, will have far-reaching subpoena powers to request troves of documents and compel witnesses, including the governor, to testify under oath.

The independent inquiry may also scrutinize not just the sexual harassment accusations made by two former aides last week but also potential claims from other women.

In the end, which is likely to be months from now, the investigators will be required to produce a final report, the results of which could be politically devastating for Cuomo.

“The end game is that a report that found him culpable would bring pressure to bear on him personally, on his regime, on the Legislature to act,” said Nina Pirrotti, a lawyer who specializes in employment law and sexual harassment cases.

The first accusation came from Lindsey Boylan, who used to work for his administration. Boylan published an essay Feb. 24 that detailed a series of unsettling encounters she said she had with Cuomo, including an instance when she said he gave her an unsolicited kiss on the lips.

Then, on Saturday, The New York Times published an article about Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former entry-level staffer in the governor’s office who accused him of asking invasive questions, including whether she was monogamous and had sex with older men. She said she interpreted the remarks as sexual advances.

On Sunday, Cuomo issued a statement in which he denied propositioning or touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for workplace comments that he said “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

On Monday, a third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward and said that she was “confused and shocked and embarrassed” when Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding reception.

Meanwhile, the governor faces a growing chorus of calls to resign.

Six socialist members of New York’s state delegation called on Cuomo to step down Tuesday, joining Long Island Representative Kathleen Rice, the first Democratic member of Congress to do so late Monday.

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim, whose account of a browbeating by Cuomo helped spark the current controversy, said that he and other Democrats are “building consensus” on ousting Cuomo.

GLOBE NEWS SERVICES

Romney has black eye after fall

Utah Senator Mitt Romney is sporting a black eye and busted lip these days in the halls of Capitol Hill, the result, he said, of a nasty fall he had while visiting his grandchildren in the Boston area over the weekend.

The former Massachusetts governor and Republican nominee for president in 2012 said the fall “knocked me unconscious” and prompted a visit to a hospital.

“A lot of stitches,” Romney said, according to a transcript released by his office. “I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said ‘I don’t know,’ but it’s all throughout my eyebrow and my lip.”

Romney kidded with reporters at the Capitol on Monday. “I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” he said. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

The Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Orlando, Fla. The senator has been vilified by many pro-Donald Trump supporters for speaking out against the former president and for voting for his impeachment.

GLOBE STAFF

Miss. congressman faces ethics review

The Office of Congressional Ethics is investigating a Mississippi congressman for what it called a “concerning pattern” of potentially misusing campaign funds, including spending more than $80,000 on a $1.2 million waterfront house that he was trying to sell.

In a report published Monday, the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics said it had voted unanimously to recommend that the House Ethics Committee continue to investigate Republican Representative Steven Palazzo, because there was “substantial reason to believe that Rep. Palazzo converted funds to personal use to pay expenses that were not legitimate.”

At issue, among other allegations, the report said, was a “concerning pattern of campaign expenditures on a large riverfront home which Rep. Palazzo owned and rented to Palazzo for Congress as an ostensible campaign headquarters.”

The four-bedroom home, sometimes referred to in the report as the “River House,” was outfitted with a boat dock and a guest cottage, and was mainly used as a weekend home by Palazzo’s family, which had owned it for about 20 years, according to the findings.

The property, situated on the Tchoutacabouffa River north of Biloxi, was appraised in 2017 for $1.175 million, according to the report, and Palazzo had been trying unsuccessfully to sell it. He planned to make repairs and then “put it back on the market and get it off his hands,” but potential buyers kept balking because of “the extensive repairs the house needed,” the report stated.

In 2018, Palazzo’s campaign committee entered into a lease with the congressman to rent the house as a campaign headquarters for $3,000 per month. The lease was equal to the amount the congressman owed each month on the property, the report stated.

Investigators found that the campaign also spent more than $11,000 on utilities at the house, $6,300 on landscaping, $1,500 on plumbing, $1,300 on heating and air conditioning, $960 on a security system, and $690 on cleaning, for a total of more than $82,000 spent at the property.

Eventually, Palazzo sold the property in September 2019 for $485,000, the report stated.

In response to the investigation, a lawyer for Steven Palazzo said the inquiry began because of “unfounded allegations” from a political opponent.

New York Times



