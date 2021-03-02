At least 13 killed in crash in Southern California, authorities say

Watson said the tractor-trailer had been traveling north along State Route 115 when the driver of the SUV, a maroon Ford Expedition, pulled into its path.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. local time on the outskirts of Holtville, Calif., about 42 miles west of the Arizona border and near the border with Mexico, Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol’s border division, said at a news conference.

At least 13 people were killed Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into the side of an SUV that was carrying more than two dozen people in Southern California, authorities said.

He described a grisly scene. Officers arrived to find that some people had been ejected from the SUV onto the ground. Some of the passengers had pulled themselves from the wreckage, and others who were injured were wandering around.

A Ford Expedition typically seats eight people legally. The CHP did not immediately know why so many occupants had been crammed into the SUV.

“Obviously, that vehicle is not meant for that many people,” Watson said.

Authorities don’t know how fast either vehicle was going. The speed limit for tractor-trailers on the highway is 55 miles per hour, according to CHP Officer Jake Sanchez. The other road is also 55 miles per hour for vehicles.

The driver of the big rig, which was hauling two trailers of gravel, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

El Centro Regional Medical Center officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV. Seven people were taken to that hospital, including one person who later died.

Others from the SUV were flown or sent to other hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma. Four were flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where one person is in critical condition and the others are stable, spokesman Todd Burke said.

The dead ranged in ages from 20 to 55, Watson said, and at least one of the injured passengers was as young as 16; the oldest was 65. He said police were still trying to identify some of the passengers. He did not identify the nationalities of the injured, but said that authorities had reached out to the Mexican Consulate for help, and that it was not yet clear whether any of the passengers were American citizens.

Adolphe Edward, chief executive of the El Centro Regional Medical Center, said in an interview that he believed that the victims were migrants without legal status.

“This is a major accident with major trauma,” he said.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the agency was assisting other law enforcement officials with the crash investigation. He said the immigration status of those in the vehicle was unknown and was still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

A harvest is underway in the region, where farm workers will collect most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.