Mass. reports 44,340 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 44,340 to 1,813,992, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 33,175 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 88.0 percent of the 2,061,330 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,248,571 first shots and 565,421 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state. The effort is expected to get a boost this week by the arrival of doses of a newly approved one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

