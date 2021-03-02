Model sees continuing decline in Mass. coronavirus pandemic

That’s a major improvement from the 42,954 confirmed and probable cases per week at the peak of the state’s second surge around the beginning of the year.

The latest version of the model, issued Tuesday, predicts the number of confirmed and probable cases per week, which was essentially stable for the week ending Saturday, will resume its decline, dropping by March 27 to 7,367 (though researchers note the numbers could range much higher or lower).

An ensemble model developed by the University of Massachusetts Amherst predicts a decline in coronavirus cases over the next four weeks.

The projected number is still higher, though, than the numbers during last summer’s lull in the pandemic. It is also slightly less optimistic than last week’s model, which predicted the number would fall to 6,488 by March 20.

The model from the lab of Nicholas Reich combines multiple models and projects cases and deaths for four weeks.

The UMass model ensemble model looks four weeks ahead Reich Lab/UMass

Despite recent encouraging trends in coronavirus metrics, experts remain on edge about the possibility of a new surge fueled by the arrival of fast-spreading coronavirus variants in the United States from other countries.

The looming threat, they say, underlines the importance of the coronavirus vaccination campaign that is currently underway around the nation - and the need to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands. They’ve also called for governments not to prematurely loosen pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday on Twitter that the variants’ effect on cases could become apparent in the next one to two weeks, and he urged caution.





