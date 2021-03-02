Tufts Medical Center celebrates arrival of single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital, which was one of the first in Greater Boston to get shipments of the two-shot COVID vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday showing boxes of the new vaccine, known by the trade name of Janssen. The hospital received 2,000 doses.

Tufts Medical Center Tuesday celebrated the arrival of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the downtown Boston hospital, the third COVID-19 vaccine now available in the US.

Hospital spokesman Jeremy Lechan wrote in an e-mail that the hospital will use the new vaccine on Wednesday with patients who have already set up appointments for the lifesaving doses.

“We plan to start administering it tomorrow at our COVID-19 vaccination clinic,” he wrote Tuesday. “Members of the community who made appointments on our website will receive the J&J vaccine tomorrow.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot medication that can be stored in standard refrigerators unlike the other vaccines approved in the US which require cold storage and two shots to be effective.

