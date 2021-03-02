Basically, message of state’s reopening plan is: Have fun (good luck)

Re “Sports venues, theaters can open: Governor to allow small crowds within weeks, ease up on restaurants” (Page A1, Feb. 26): Governor Baker’s announcement that restaurants will no longer have capacity limits, and that gyms, arcades, offices, and indoor performance spaces can open at half capacity, is a message to Massachusetts residents: You are on your own. If you believe a bout with COVID-19 would not hurt you, go have fun. And if you have risk factors, protection from inevitably thickening viral clouds swirling outward from those around you is your personal problem.

With viral variants silently stalking those who cannot avoid exposure, such as the front-line workers whose workplace safety the governor never prioritized, these measures are a recipe for more infections and more evolution of hyperinfectious and vaccine-resistant variants. Forcing schools to open at the same time as opening restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day is heedless not only of unvaccinated educators, school staff, and bus drivers but also of children, whose risks medical science currently cannot predict.