Unpaid Legal Sea Foods vendor unhappy with the way story was told

It’s disappointing that you chose to publish Larry Edelman’s commentary regarding the unpaid vendors left behind by Roger Berkowitz with the sale of Legal Sea Foods (“Legal’s vendors holding bag, but it’s complicated,” Page A1, Feb. 18). Although Edelman begins with a quote from an unnamed supplier, the remainder of his commentary mentions very little about those who were actually left holding unpaid invoices. Ultimately, it reads more like a puff piece attempting to soften Berkowitz’s recent public-relations knocks.

Here’s what I can say from my experience: As Legal Sea Foods began emerging from COVID-19-related shutdowns, it reached payment arrangements with numerous longstanding vendors and suppliers, addressing past-due balances owed. Based heavily on Berkowitz’s and the restaurant chain’s history, those vendors and suppliers then continued to support Legal Sea Foods’ efforts to reopen (in some instances, providing goods and services that increased the amounts owed to them).