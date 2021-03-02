The VA is a model of vaccine efficiency

Count me among those who find the state system for scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine absolutely maddening. Countless hours on the computer have produced nothing. So my 71-year-old wife still waits. As a 73-year-old disabled veteran, however, I’m sitting pretty. A VA representative — an actual person — called me on the telephone to schedule my shot. When I showed up at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, they had me in and out within an hour.

The VA gets more than its fair share of bad press. But when it comes to administering the COVID vaccine, they are a model of efficiency. I wonder whether there might be some lessons for the state.