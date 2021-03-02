We need to erect monuments to our sad American truths

Scot Lehigh’s Feb. 24 Opinion column, “The sad American truths the pandemic has revealed,” tragically captures ideas and behaviors that left us “hostage to selfishness, perversity, pugnacity, and stupidity.” But the lack of a historical connection to our current situation is another sad American truth.

Beginning with the initial European settlements in the 1600s, our narrative celebrated or sanitized the removal and extermination of the many thousand Indigenous nations. Concurrently, the theft and enslavement of millions of Africans to build a new form of capitalism was legal and justified until the Civil War. For a century after that, most white citizens justified or ignored the state and domestic terrorism designed to enforce second-class citizenship on Black Americans.