We need to erect monuments to our sad American truths

Scot Lehigh’s Feb. 24 Opinion column, “The sad American truths the pandemic has revealed,” tragically captures ideas and behaviors that left us “hostage to selfishness, perversity, pugnacity, and stupidity.” But the lack of a historical connection to our current situation is another sad American truth.
Beginning with the initial European settlements in the 1600s, our narrative celebrated or sanitized the removal and extermination of the many thousand Indigenous nations. Concurrently, the theft and enslavement of millions of Africans to build a new form of capitalism was legal and justified until the Civil War. For a century after that, most white citizens justified or ignored the state and domestic terrorism designed to enforce second-class citizenship on Black Americans.
Advertisement
Until we confront these legacies we are doomed to drift into further disunion, chaos, and high-tech barbarism. Yes, Lehigh’s idea of a monument to Americans who died during the coronavirus pandemic is sorely needed. It should stand near a monument remembering the Native Americans who called this land home and not far from another monument remembering the millions of Africans who suffered through the Middle Passage, and became African-Americans and the conscience of our nation.
David J. Weinstein
Jamaica Plain