BC women’s basketball standout Taylor Soule earns All-ACC honors

Boston College junior forward Taylor Soule was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection by the league’s coaches Tuesday in advance of this week’s conference tournament.
The 5-foot-11 Soule is just the third BC women’s player to earn the honor, joining 2020 graduate Emma Guy and Lincoln-Sudbury product Carolyn Swords in 2011.
A Kimball Union grad from West Lebanon, N.H., Soule has averaged 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field for the Eagles. She has seven games this season with at least 20 points, including a season-high 29 against New Hampshire on Nov. 25.
Junior guard Madeline Garraud, meanwhile, became the first Eagle named to the ACC All-Defensive team. The 5-foot-7 Garraud, a Noble & Greenough graduate from Lynn, leads the ACC with 2.12 steals per game.
BC (6-11, 2-11 ACC), the 13th seed, takes on No. 13 Pittsburgh (5-13, 3-12) in the first round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C. The winner moves on to play No. 5 Syracuse (12-7, 9-7) on Thursday.
2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Greensboro Coliseum (March 3-7)
First round — Wednesday, March 3
Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs No. 13 Boston College, 2 p.m.
Second round — Thursday, March 4
Game 2: No. 8 North Carolina vs No. 9 Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Game 3: No. 5 Syracuse vs Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs No. 10 Miami, 6 p.m.
Game 5: No. 6 Notre Dame vs No. 11 Clemson, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 5
Game 6: No. 1 Louisville vs Game 2 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 7: No. 4 Florida State vs Game 3 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 2 NC State vs Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 9: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Game 5 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals – Saturday, March 6
Game 10: Semifinal 1, 12 p.m.
Game 11: Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m.
Championship – Sunday, March 7
Game 12: Winners of semifinal contests,12 p.m.