BC women’s basketball standout Taylor Soule earns All-ACC honors

Boston College junior forward Taylor Soule was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection by the league’s coaches Tuesday in advance of this week’s conference tournament.

The 5-foot-11 Soule is just the third BC women’s player to earn the honor, joining 2020 graduate Emma Guy and Lincoln-Sudbury product Carolyn Swords in 2011.

A Kimball Union grad from West Lebanon, N.H., Soule has averaged 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field for the Eagles. She has seven games this season with at least 20 points, including a season-high 29 against New Hampshire on Nov. 25.